SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,418 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BP by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of BP by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. BP’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.