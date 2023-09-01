SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,652 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

