IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IDACORP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.48. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.40 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

