William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $28,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in First Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Raymond James cut First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FBNC opened at $29.64 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

