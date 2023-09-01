William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 3,150 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.85% of SM Energy worth $28,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SM Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in SM Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SM Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SM opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

