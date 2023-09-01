William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $29.30 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of WNS worth $29,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 46.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WNS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WNS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WNS stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

