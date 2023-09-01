William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 3,781 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 777,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $30,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WLY stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, Director David C. Dobson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Profile



John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

