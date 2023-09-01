Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $31,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 221,446 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9,623.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,833 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.27%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

