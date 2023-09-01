William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 159,536 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 159,536 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.92% of Federal Signal worth $30,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,044,693.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

