William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $30.61 Million Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.13% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $30,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth $240,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

NYSE:BSIG opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $859.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.77%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BSIG shares. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

