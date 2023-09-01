Efinity Token (EFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $29.22 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $29.22 million and approximately $194,379.11 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 653,198,626 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

