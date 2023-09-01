Hive Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.46 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $138.28 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hive

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

