NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $53.05 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00004413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $53.05 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

