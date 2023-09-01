Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.98

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 478322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

VRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veris Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 144.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

