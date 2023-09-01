EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.99. 1,232,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,338,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVGO. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.94.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other EVgo news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $185,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $185,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,101 shares of company stock worth $265,904. 73.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in EVgo by 230.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

