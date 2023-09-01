BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Trading Up 4.7%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.87 and last traded at $59.75. Approximately 580,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 589,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

