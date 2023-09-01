Leonovus (CVE:LTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Leonovus Inc. (CVE:LTV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Leonovus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$418,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.95.

Leonovus Company Profile

Leonovus Inc operates as a data management software company. Its tools offer data-centric solutions to customers. The company is based in Ottawa, Canada.

