NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. 19,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 38,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
NWTN Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NWTN by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NWTN in the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NWTN Company Profile
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
