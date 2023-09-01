Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.12-$1.27 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $564.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 33.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

