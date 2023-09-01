SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading Down 3.2%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 214,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 599,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

SkyWest Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $725.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

