Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.96 billion-$12.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.46 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.61-1.67 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 2.7 %

HRL stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

