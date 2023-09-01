ZClassic 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $251.16 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $423,275.23 and approximately $251.16 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00095010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00048746 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00029534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

