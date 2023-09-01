Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Achieves $2.54 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00016875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $94.24 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00245183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.40050739 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 805 active market(s) with $93,213,837.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.