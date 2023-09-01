Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $44.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $31.10 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 403,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

