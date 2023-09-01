Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 789,800 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $687.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

