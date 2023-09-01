Short Interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expands By 7.0%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,360,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 41,440,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

CCO stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $700.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.53. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 176,774 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,945,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

