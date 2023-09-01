COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in August

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,988,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 14,970,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,386.3 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 11.0 %

CICOF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

