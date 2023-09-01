BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Short Interest Update

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.1 days. Currently, 16.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BRC Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BRCC opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $957.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.42. BRC has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

Get BRC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRC by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 2,396,808 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRC by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 1,088,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 472,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BRC by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 373,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BRC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.