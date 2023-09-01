Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Up 7.0% in August

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 12,320,000 shares. Approximately 25.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPE

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.