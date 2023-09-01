Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 41,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,211,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $15.79 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

