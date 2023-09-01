Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. Kenon has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 58.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kenon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Kenon by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

