Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Up 6.9% in August

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 865,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 254,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,769,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.28%.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

