Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,100 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 748,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.26. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $223.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRCL shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $4,391,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,892 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $3,810,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

