Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Director Chris Calise Purchases 11,582 Shares of Stock

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) Director Chris Calise purchased 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,887.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,464,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,003.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

