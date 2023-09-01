Achain (ACT) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $181,058.03 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002629 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001552 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

