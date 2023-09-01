Piper Sandler Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $255.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.45.

Shares of ALB opened at $198.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 25.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

