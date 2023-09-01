Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) PT Raised to C$24.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS ADLRF opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

