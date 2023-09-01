Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 3.6 %
LB opened at C$36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.54.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0365535 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Laurentian Bank of Canada
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- What’s Behind VinFast’s Electrifying Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.