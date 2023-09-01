Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 3.6 %

LB opened at C$36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$28.23 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.54.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0365535 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CSFB cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Further Reading

