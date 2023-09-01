Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

