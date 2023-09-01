Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

AGI opened at C$17.38 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.74 and a twelve month high of C$19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of C$350.59 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6981213 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. In other news, Director Monique Mercier sold 14,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.59, for a total value of C$239,832.27. Also, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$83,632.95. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,753 shares of company stock valued at $504,365. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

