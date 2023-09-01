Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Water Resources

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $362,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,113,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,512,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $362,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,113,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,512,177.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $135,839.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,125,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,806.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 73,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

