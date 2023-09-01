William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.87% of Winmark worth $31,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $380.53 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $206.37 and a one year high of $388.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 72.56% and a net margin of 47.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winmark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

