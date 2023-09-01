William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,836 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Inter Parfums worth $37,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 75.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,265 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $139.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

