C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,205 Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after buying an additional 402,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stagwell by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,381 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Stagwell by 2.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,578,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STGW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In other news, President Jay Leveton acquired 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STGW stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50 and a beta of 1.05. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

