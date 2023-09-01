Christopher J. Boever Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,988.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryve Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,045,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

