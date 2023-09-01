VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Insider Jacob Vincent Micallef Buys 11,250 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) insider Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $13,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacob Vincent Micallef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 20,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSE:VNRX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.61. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

