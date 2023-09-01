VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Insider Jacob Vincent Micallef Buys 11,250 Shares of Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) insider Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $13,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jacob Vincent Micallef also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 25th, Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 20,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
NYSE:VNRX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.61. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VolitionRx
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 Health Companies with Healthy Insider Buying and Market Support
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.