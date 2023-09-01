Mark Anthony Hernandez Buys 850 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,317.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,239.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eastern Stock Up 1.1 %

EML opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06. The Eastern Company has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Eastern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 553,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EML

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.