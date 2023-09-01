MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Acquires A$17,780.75 in Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan bought 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.25 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,780.75 ($11,471.45).

Brett Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Brett Morgan acquired 5,000 shares of MyState stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.45 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,250.00 ($11,129.03).

MyState Stock Performance

MyState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.31%. MyState’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

About MyState

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services under the MyState Bank brand.

