SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 623 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $124,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 71.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

