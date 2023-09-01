SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $40,800,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,810 shares of company stock worth $14,589,150. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MU. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

